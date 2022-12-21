The US can’t say Hong Kong products are 'made in China,' WTO rules

In response to Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong's democracy protests on 2019, the US said in 2020 that goods from Hong Kong would now be labeled "Made in China."

The move by the Trump administration was to underscore China's erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy through the passage of the National Security Law which essentially curtailed freedom of speech.

The US argued to the WTO panel that it applied for an exception in trade rules because China's actions to undermine democracy in Hong Kong threatened U.S. national security interests.

But the panel rejected the argument, saying it did not constitute an "emergency in international relations" and that the labeling rules discriminated against products made in Hong Kong.

AD

Hong Kong and China are both independent members of the WTO.