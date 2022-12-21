Citizens accuse China of undercounting COVID deaths

Since China shifted away from its zero-COVID strategy in December, the country claims to have recorded only seven virus-related deaths, all concentrated in Beijing.

But on Chinese social media, discussions about the newly-relaxed measures and an uptick in cases suggest that the situation is more dire than what officials are saying. Videos shared on Twitter also show long lines at funeral homes and overcrowded hospitals in Beijing.

On Monday, users on Weibo shared text messages showing that a fourth grader in Guangxi province had died of a seizure, after testing positive for COVID. On Wednesday, Chinese actor Wang Jinsong posted a statement saying that his 93-year-old mother had passed away from the virus, though it is unclear where she is based.

“Omicron is spreading fast, and the death count is sure to go up,” one user said.

“The relevant government departments should take this seriously and not avoid the problem instead,” another person wrote.

