Andreessen-backed startup wants to make it easier to hire anywhere in the world

The highly valued, fast-growing startup Deel is trying to supercharge remote work by using artificial intelligence to untangle opaque categories of contractors and full-time employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic as well as the global spread of the “gig economy” has upended how and where people work. Now that it’s more common for companies to forgo offices altogether, new hires can come from anywhere. But complying with ambiguous labor laws all over the world can be complicated.

That’s where Deel says it can help. It’s working with universities like Yale to ferret out workers whose status is misclassified, which will make it easier to hire people wherever they are in the world, according to details of the product shared with Semafor.

Deel hopes to use the data it has on around 200,000 worker contracts to help train algorithms that use case law around the world, starting with Canada, the U.S., the U.K., France, the Philippines, India, and Nigeria.

Deel, which according to PitchBook is valued at $12 billion, has a list of investors that include venture firms like Coatue and Andreessen Horowitz, and individuals like Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. It has about 35 attorneys on staff to advise its customers on how to classify workers. The company also offers a type of guarantee to pay some legal fees for customers if Deel gets the analysis wrong.

The AI effort, called the Deel Lab for Global Employment, is led by Samuel Dahan, a professor at Cornell Law School and founder of MyOpenCourt, a tool that uses AI to help users assess their legal disputes.

Deel CEO Alex Bouaziz, who has known Dahan for a long time and read his paper about using artificial intelligence to determine worker classifications, said that starting early next year, Deel customers in Canada will be able to get automated legal analysis using the lab’s AI.