What we’ve learned from the release of Trump’s tax returns
The News
A Democrat-led U.S. House committee voted Tuesday evening to release six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, after deliberating behind closed doors for more than three hours. Here's a running list of the major takeaways from the House Ways and Means Committee's report.
The takeaways
- No audit: The report claimed the IRS did not audit Trump during his first two years in office, despite a law mandating it. The IRS only began auditing those filings in 2019 and has yet to complete those audits, per The New York Times.
- Less is more: Trump "repeatedly paid little or nothing in federal income taxes between 2015 and 2020 despite reporting millions in earnings," Politico reported. That's because even though he made tens of millions of dollars annually, he was able to claim business losses that offset that income, lowering his tax bill.
- Final year losses: Trump paid $0 in income taxes in 2020, his final year as president, "as his income dwindled and losses once again mounted," The Times reported.