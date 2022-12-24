2022 was a breakthrough year in fighting malaria

GSK’s R21 vaccine is only the second successful malaria vaccine ever developed. The first, RTS,S, which was approved by the World Health Organization last year, was only about 50% effective.

But studies suggested that even that less effective vaccine — if 30 million doses of it could be administered in sub-Saharan Africa annually — would save the lives of about 22,000 children under five every year.

Rollout has been slow so far, but Nature reports that the Serum Institute of India has committed to producing 200 million doses of R21 annually, should it be approved.