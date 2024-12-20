Events Newsletters
YouTube launching new tools to help celebrities manage AI copycats

Rachel Witkowski
Rachel Witkowski
Dec 20, 2024, 12:53pm EST
techNorth America
Cast member Keanu Reeves attends a premiere of the film Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
The News

YouTube is working on tools to help its biggest influencers identify and control their AI lookalike.

In partnership with talent firm Creative Artists Agency, the platform will launch tools allowing celebrities to manage videos that use the technology to recreate their appearance and request its removal.

Celebrities, politicians, and public influencers have long been concerned with AI deepfakes, particularly during the 2024 election. (Keanu Reeves puts a clause in his movie contracts that prevents studios from digitally changing him.)

YouTube said it will first test the tools with “award-winning actors and top athletes from the NBA and NFL” early next year as part of a much larger AI testing effort.

It has already started trying out similar tools to identify AI-generated voices of famous singers, and recently allowed music labels to request the removal of deepfake voices.

