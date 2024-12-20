US races to avert shutdown

US lawmakers are still trying to pull together a last-minute spending deal in order to avert a government shutdown that would take effect at midnight on Saturday.

A long-negotiated bipartisan agreement was cast aside following opposition from President-elect Donald Trump, and a subsequent, hastily assembled proposal backed by Trump also failed, leaving open the prospect of a closure of many federal government operations at the close of Friday.

AD

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has indicated that his chamber will take up a proposal before the deadline, though there’s little clarity so far on what that might be. Trump’s insistence on adding a suspension of the US debt limit to the agreement appears to have no chance of succeeding, and Republicans have shown little interest in seeking Democratic votes despite the fact that outgoing President Joe Biden’s party still controls the Senate.