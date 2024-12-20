US officials arrive in Syria for diplomacy talks with rebel leaders

Senior US diplomats arrived in Damascus for their first talks with Syria’s new, de facto rulers since Bashar al-Assad’s overthrow earlier this month.

The meeting is one among several that Western powers are undertaking with a group — Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) — that many countries still list as a terrorist organization. It comes as Washington said it had more than doubled its troop presence in the country.

The rebels who ousted Assad have called for sanctions to be lifted and for economic support to flow, downplaying their Islamist roots while promising to uphold minority rights and ensure a fair justice system. The country’s potential progress, the UN secretary-general said, offers a “flame of hope” amidst the Middle East’s “many fires.”