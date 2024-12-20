Kyrsten Sinema: The exit interview

After Donald Trump won the presidency and Republicans claimed the Senate, Kyrsten Sinema got an unexpected message about her insistence on protecting the filibuster.

“One person reached out to me after the election and apologized — and said I was right. One Democratic senator,” Sinema told Semafor in an interview this week in her pink-hued hideaway office beneath the Capitol. “I was surprised about that one. I was very surprised. And I appreciate it.”

The retiring Arizona Independent, not known for her chattiness with the press, did not identify the Democrat who credited her with ensuring the survival of the 60-vote threshold for getting most bills through the Senate. But her former party will now benefit from her and Sen. Joe Manchin’s refusal to vote to weaken the filibuster.

As Republicans prepare to take power next year, the procedural tool she pushed Democrats to preserve is now their strongest leverage point in Washington. And despite the criticism her stance elicited from Democrats on and off the Hill, Sinema said that her 2022 opposition to changing the filibuster was the “most important vote I’ve ever taken in my life.”

She had plenty of other huge votes to choose from, many negotiated in that subterranean pink office. In only a single term, Sinema has played an unusually integral role in bipartisan deals both big and small, on everything from infrastructure to gun safety to run-of-the-mill Senate floor operations.

It’s a record that got clouded by her repeated breaks with her former party. She voted just last week to block President Joe Biden’s reappointment of a top labor board nominee and shrugged off the resulting criticism from the left in typical fashion: “Don’t give a shit.”

Now that she’s perhaps just a day or two away from the end of her first and only Senate term, Sinema is still tuning out her haters. If she questions any popular criticism of her style, it’s the idea that she’s a political cipher.

Sinema isn’t openly gregarious like Manchin and didn’t participate a lot in caucus meetings over the years. That approach at times left her a mystery to her own colleagues, but she says anyone who had questions about her perspective on issues were “not paying attention.”

“I know some people think I’m, like, this enigma or whatever, but I don’t think that’s true at all,” Sinema said. “I think, maybe, this is a place where sometimes people say things that they don’t mean. I am not one of those people … I think I’m highly predictable.”

That said, there are still questions Sinema won’t answer. She won’t discuss what sort of senator Rep. Ruben Gallego, her successor in the seat — who launched a run against her before she retired — will be.

And she won’t divulge her presidential vote this year: “I’m not telling you that. Of course, I voted.”

She also knows what she’s going to do next but won’t divulge that either, though she’s already growing “happier” as her tenure draws to a close. She did confirm that she’s done with politics after a lengthy career in state politics and then in Congress, first as a House member.

“No,” she said. “We’re good.”

