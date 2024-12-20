Thailand hosts regional leaders in latest push to end Myanmar conflict

Thailand hosted two regional meetings with Asian leaders this week, aimed at ending a bloody civil war in Myanmar that has led to a spiraling political and security crisis.

China, Bangladesh, Laos, India, and Thailand — the five nations that share a border with Myanmar — met together with members of the country’s ruling military junta to discuss plans for possible peace negotiations.

Members of the ASEAN grouping of Southeast Asian nations also met in Bangkok to discuss plans to resolve the almost five-year conflict and the junta’s plans to hold elections in 2025.

Myanmar has been mired in civil war since Feb 2021, after a military coup toppled the democratically elected government, and the junta has since fought to maintain control against armed resistance groups.

The conflict has displaced millions of people, including Rohingya refugees who have fled across the border into Bangladesh, which has the world’s largest refugee camp. China and Thailand have also condemned reports of widespread human and drug trafficking that have occurred at their borders with Myanmar.