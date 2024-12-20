Russia unexpectedly holds interest rates firm despite overheating economy

Russia’s central bank unexpectedly held its benchmark interest rate firm, despite what even President Vladimir Putin acknowledged were signs of an overheating economy.

A weaker ruble has combined with labor shortages — both a result of the fallout from Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine — to drive annual inflation to 8.9%, while the IMF projects a “sharp slowdown” in economic growth.

Policymakers faced a difficult choice, though: Raising rates would have drawn the ire of major businesses and some ministers, while holding fire could risk inflaming inflation further.

“The intense pressure on the central bank... shows the stakes are unusually high,” The Bell, an outlet focused on the Russian economy, wrote.



