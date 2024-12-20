Two killed, dozens wounded after car drives into German Christmas market

A vehicle drove into a Christmas market in central Germany on Friday evening, killing at least two people and wounding dozens, local news outlets reported.

The driver of the car was reportedly arrested following the incident in Magdeburg, although an explosive device is believed to remain inside the perpetrator’s vehicle.

The suspect is a doctor from Saudi Arabia who worked in the region, the prime minister of Saxony Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff, told MDR.

The country’s embattled Chancellor Olaf Scholz said “the news suggests something bad,” adding that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

AD

A government spokesperson told Süddeutsche Zeitung that the incident was “probably an attack.”

“This is a terrible event, especially now in the days before Christmas,” Haseloff said.