New Congress members own more than $3.8 million in tech stocks

Congress-elect members taking their seats for the first time in January own at least $3.8 million — and as much as $9.1 million — in key tech stocks, financial disclosures show.

Elected members report their stock ownership in ranges rather than exact numbers, so the precise amounts aren’t publicly known. Still, the multimillion-dollar figures reveal how the new members’ stock portfolios could benefit from the policies they will have a hand in molding.

With companies racing to develop the largest and most advanced AI models, the coming years are critical in shaping the future of tech regulation. Congress must balance privacy and safety concerns with rules that still allow the US to maintain its lead in AI innovation over China.

Gil Cisneros, a California Democrat elected to the House, leads the group with between $1.3 million and $2.9 million in holdings across Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, Apple, and Amazon. Pennsylvania Republican Rob Bresnahan and Texas Democrat Julie Johnson own as much as $1.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively, across the five stocks.

Some sitting and former Congressional members own far more in tech shares. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has famously loaded up on stocks, with her Apple shares alone worth more than $25 million.