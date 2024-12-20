Events Newsletters
More Americans want quick end to Ukraine war, new Gallup survey finds

Morgan Chalfant
Dec 20, 2024, 7:04am EST
politicsNorth America
A local resident walks by a damaged building, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Pokrovsk, near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
Alina Smutko/Reuters
Title icon

The News

More and more US citizens want to see a quick end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, a trend extending to both Republicans and Democrats.

New Gallup research shows half of those polled now back the US trying to end the conflict as quickly as possible, even if it means Ukraine ceding territory to Russia.

A chart showing whether Americans support a quick end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as opposed to Ukraine reclaiming territory.

For the first time, the share of Americans who want to see the US support Ukraine reclaiming territory from Russia dropped below half, to 48%.

The results are a potential boon for President-elect Donald Trump’s designs on bringing an end to the war, though he hasn’t offered details on how he would do so yet.

Nearly seven-in-10 US adults believe neither side is winning the war. Meanwhile, US allies are blaming President Joe Biden’s cautious approach for costing Ukraine possible victory, Bloomberg reports.

