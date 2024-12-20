Mixed Signals: What digital media’s most notorious scandal says about the business

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

On Monday, Carlos Watson, the founder of Ozy Media, was sentenced to nearly 10 years – 116 months – in prison for fraud. Today, in Ben’s first extensive conversation about Ozy since Watson’s arrest, he and Nayeema discuss Ozy, the scandal, and what it reveals about the broader digital media and advertising business. They bring on Madison and Wall analyst and former GroupM Global President for Business Intelligence, Brian Wieser, to talk about why marketers and investors were duped by Watson, what changed in the aftermath, and what the next digital media scam might be. After the conversation, Max Tani joins them to debrief.

If you want more on the Ozy scandal, check out the three-part series “The Unraveling of Ozy Media” from CJR’s The Kicker. And for more from Brian Wieser, check out Madison and Wall’s podcast and newsletter.

NOTE: We’ll be off next week – but stay tuned for our next episode (and some exciting news) on January 3rd, 2025.

