Immigration is increasingly unpopular, even as labor forces depend on it

Immigration accounted for 84% of recent US population growth between 2023 and 2024, the Census Bureau said Thursday, with Florida, California, and Texas seeing the largest gains from international arrivals.

The US annual population growth rate was the highest since 2001, but “well within historical norms,” a Census Bureau demographer said. More significant is the diminishing role of natural increase — births outnumbering deaths — as international migration becomes the “primary driving force” of growth, she added.