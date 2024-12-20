GOP lawmakers urge Trump to replace all US attorneys

A group of Republican House members is calling on US President-elect Donald Trump and attorney general nominee Pam Bondi to replace all 93 US attorneys with interim replacements, according to a letter shared first with Semafor.

The move would ensure any Biden-era federal prosecutors don’t automatically rise in the ranks to fill the slots of outgoing US attorneys while new ones are considered by the Senate.

“President Trump was given a mandate to root out the rot from our weaponized, two-tiered justice department,” Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., the lead author of the letter, told Semafor. “We don’t need lingering Biden-era officials.”

The signatories make up a broad coalition of more than 30 GOP members, including Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., Darrell Issa, R-Calif., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.