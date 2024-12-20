Google unveils its first Gemini 2.0 ‘reasoning’ AI model

Google released its first “reasoning” model based on Gemini 2.0, called Flash Thinking, which uses techniques pioneered by OpenAI’s o1 model.

The idea is that models can break prompts into different steps and “think over” the answers. Flash Thinking leaves an audit trail of its thought process, a new innovation helpful for understanding how the models work and potentially how to make them safer.

TechCrunch called out the model for making a simple mistake: Miscounting the number of Rs in Strawberry (which happened to be the code name for o1).