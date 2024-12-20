After helping to elect Trump, Musk turns his gaze to Europe

Elon Musk is facing accusations of political meddling beyond the US after endorsing far-right parties across Europe, including the German Alternative for Germany (AfD) and Britain’s Reform UK.

“Only the AfD can save Germany,” Musk wrote on X Friday in a post that was viewed 25 million times within hours, leading one senior German politician to remark, “stay out, Elon.”

The tech billionaire’s post followed reports that Musk is considering donating as much as $100 million to the anti-immigration Reform UK after meeting the party’s leader at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier in the week, in what would amount to the largest political donation in British history.

Politicians from Italy, Ireland, and France have warned Musk not to interfere in their domestic politics.