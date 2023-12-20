Protests begin over Javier Milei’s ‘shock therapy’ in Argentina

Thousands of Argentines are expected to protest on the streets of Buenos Aires Wednesday in the first major test for newly inaugurated President Javier Milei.

The demonstrators have expressed frustration over Milei’s “shock therapy” economic plan that devalued the peso by half in an effort to combat skyrocketing inflation. His plan was welcomed by the International Monetary Fund despite the government admitting that economic conditions in Argentina will likely deteriorate in the coming months before rebounding.

Milei promised to compensate for economic losses by increasing the value of government-issued food cards by 50% and doubling child benefits, but many protesters said these reforms are not enough. The government is expected to announce further privatization efforts to reduce government spending Wednesday evening. However, international observers remain optimistic about Argentina’s future prospects.