Nigerian naira falls to record low

Nigeria’s naira currency hit a record low against the dollar on Tuesday. The naira has been volatile since the Nigerian government eased currency controls in June, which had kept the currency artificially high. Officials have pledged to boost supply, but a shortage of U.S. dollars has persisted.

Despite Nigeria’s slumping currency, there are signs that investors are becoming increasingly optimistic about the country’s economic position. Moody’s raised the country’s credit outlook to positive this month, citing the devaluation of the naira as one of the reasons for its positive outlook.