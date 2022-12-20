New Malaysia state law bans 'women acting like men'

Citing politician Satiful Bahari Mamat, the chairman of the committee responsible for the Shariah code, Bernama reported that authorities in the state of Terengganu can now punish people for violating four new changes to the law:

Women acting like men

Women becoming pregnant or giving birth out of wedlock

Practicing witchcraft or sorcery

Attempting sodomy

After the state parliament passed the amendments on Dec. 1, Satiful told reporters that the law was meant to better protect the "well-being of Muslims." He added that offenders could face a three-year jail term, a fine of RM5,000 ($1,130.07 USD) and six lashes.

"In the past, there might not have been much of this issue ," Satiful said, referring to the apparent issue of "women acting like men."

"Now, however, we see that 'pengkid' (tomboys or lesbians) and similar cases are becoming more widespread. So, the state government intends to curb this issue," he said.

AD

At least 14 women's activist groups have condemned the legislation, saying it further endangers women and LGBTQ individuals.