Lionel Messi sets new world record for most-liked Instagram photo, overtaking an egg

In the series of photos that Messi posted on Monday, the soccer player is seen posing individually and with his teammates in celebration of Argentina’s historic win — defeating France in what some commentators say was one of the most intense World Cup finals in soccer history.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!” Messi wrote, in the caption of his post. "I dreamed about it so many times — I wished so much that I have yet to fall, I can't believe it…” he added.

In just a few hours, the 35-year-old’s photo had become the most-liked photo on Instagram, beating a generic photo of a single egg, which garnered 56 million likes.

The egg was posted from the account @world_record_egg. “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” the caption read.