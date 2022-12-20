An anti-Meghan Markle column got a record-breaking 20,800 complaints in the UK

A column in The Sun written by British broadcaster and writer Jeremy Clarkson that coarsely maligned Meghan Markle with a Game of Thrones reference has generated more than 20,800 complaints to Britain's Independent Press Standards Organisation, the journalism body confirmed to Semafor on Tuesday.

That's the largest number of complaints the organization has ever received about a single article, a spokesperson said.

The Sun said it has now taken down the column at Clarkson's request.