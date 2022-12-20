Fiji to get new leader for first time in nearly two decades

Bainimarama, who came to power during a 2006 coup and remained leader in subsequent democratic elections, was unseated after several days of vote counting.

The election, held last week, was deadlocked, with no party taking the required 28 seats to form government.

On Tuesday the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) announced that it would form a coalition with the People's Alliance and the National Federation Party. People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka will become the new prime minister.

Rabuka thanked the people of Fiji in a livestreamed news conference: “They have voted for change and we have given them that,” he said.