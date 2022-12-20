Drone video shows the unreal crowd size in Buenos Aires celebrating Argentina’s World Cup win
The Video
Panoramic footage capturing millions of people gathered in Buenos Aires after Argentina's World Cup win has gone viral, with ESPN estimating that close to 4 million people had congregated on the streets — approximately the entire population of Croatia.
Know More
Stunning photos from above Buenos Aires showed fans packed around the Obelisk at the center of the city. There was such an unprecedented crowd gathered at the Obelisk that it required the Argentinian team's victory parade route to be changed at the last minute, the New York Times reported.
Revelers have occupied the streets of Buenos Aires since Argentina's epic win over France in what has been called the greatest World Cup final ever.