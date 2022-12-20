Drone video shows the unreal crowd size in Buenos Aires celebrating Argentina’s World Cup win

Stunning photos from above Buenos Aires showed fans packed around the Obelisk at the center of the city. There was such an unprecedented crowd gathered at the Obelisk that it required the Argentinian team's victory parade route to be changed at the last minute, the New York Times reported.

Revelers have occupied the streets of Buenos Aires since Argentina's epic win over France in what has been called the greatest World Cup final ever.

REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian