US threatens ‘severe consequences’ for S. Africa as rift escalates

The Trump administration said South Africa faced “severe consequences” over Pretoria’s opposition to US efforts to aid Afrikaners, widening a bilateral rift.

The comments came after Pretoria reportedly expelled several Kenyan nationals sent to South Africa to help members of the country’s white minority relocate.

Since the start of his second term, US President Donald Trump has accused South Africa of waging a “genocide” against its white population — an allegation rejected by experts — imposing hefty tariffs as punishment.

South African officials have sought to improve ties by making concessions, only to be rebuffed by the US. “How do you take this forward is a real conundrum,” a South African expert told the Financial Times.