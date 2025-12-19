Events Email Briefings
US issues tough demands over Canada-Mexico trade deal

Dec 19, 2025, 6:35am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Washington’s top trade official said he supported maintaining a free-trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, while presenting a series of tough demands he wanted integrated into the deal.

Jamieson Greer’s comments came after US President Donald Trump suggested letting the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement lapse, despite it being signed during his first term in office.

Greer’s remarks will buoy officials in Ottawa and Mexico City, who are gearing up for next year’s high-stakes review of the USMCA, at which point signatories may withdraw.

Though Canada and Mexico have recently made moves to diversify their economies, both remain heavily dependent on the US for much of their exports and imports.

A chart showing intra-USMCA trade.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
