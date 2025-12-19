TikTok’s deal to divest US operations fails to satisfy China hawks

The Hollywood Reporter had an interesting tidbit: According to an internal TikTok memo, the algorithm would be retrained on US user data to ensure there is no outside manipulation. What this presumably means, according to sources I’ve talked to, is that Oracle will have the ability to interpret the outputs of the new recommendation algorithm, which will run on Oracle’s servers. In other words, if the Chinese government somehow tries to influence what people on TikTok are seeing, Oracle will be able to detect it. In the end, Oracle could just start from scratch and create its own recommendation algorithm, which would not be hard. The problem with that, though, is that the app wouldn’t know what to serve TikTok users for a while, which would probably reduce engagement and destroy a lot of the value that the joint venture is paying for. Oracle declined to comment.

The other big question is who the mystery investors are. The $14 billion price tag for TikTok is incredibly low. It sounds like an AI startup’s Series B fundraising round, not an acquisition price for the hottest social media app around.