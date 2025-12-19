Events Email Briefings
K-pop power player HYBE looks to African market

Dec 19, 2025, 10:21am EST
South African singer Tyla.
K-pop juggernaut HYBE is making a big push into Africa, starting with one of the continent’s biggest breakout stars.

The entertainment company, which is behind mega-popular boy band BTS, announced a new joint venture with Brandon Hixon and Colin Gayle, two music veterans. HYBE will also oversee global management for Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla.

The expansion is in line with HYBE’s “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy. Beyond South Korea, it has already set up shop in the US, Latin America, China, and India, with a goal of developing acts in the K-pop framework that appeal to local audiences and tastes.

Tyla is a logical first signing in Africa: Her fusion of pop and amapiano has made her a Gen-Z hitmaker with global influence. The continent’s music industry is also primed for growth, with sub-Saharan Africa’s music revenues surpassing $100 million for the first time last year.

J.D. Capelouto
