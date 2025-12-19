Exclusive / Hawley’s populist policies in sync with Missouri voters, poll finds

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley takes a lot of idiosyncratic positions in the Republican Party: support for raising the minimum wage, skepticism of AI’s rise and extending the expiring Obamacare subsidies.

Turns out, his stances are pretty popular in a conservative state like Missouri, according to polling shared with Semafor.

A healthy majority of 55% of likely Missouri voters support extending the expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits, while 63% support raising the minimum wage.

Roughly three-quarters of respondents said AI is likely to cost US jobs and support banning AI chatbots for kids, as well as Hawley’s proposal to cut taxes on health care expenses.

And 69% of respondents support quicker union contracts.

“Those are working-class positions, so it just reflects a slice of their life. My job is to give voice to that,” Hawley told Semafor.