Ghana asks US to extradite former finance minister accused of corruption

Ghana has requested the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from the US over corruption charges.

The 66-year-old was declared a fugitive this year after failing to attend interviews in relation to his case — he stands accused of causing financial losses while he was in government. Interpol issued a red notice, alerting law enforcement agencies to locate and detain Ofori-Atta, soon after. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The former banker oversaw Ghana’s debt restructuring efforts as finance minister between 2017-2024. He was dismissed by then President Nana Akufo-Addo, his paternal cousin, at a time of soaring inflation and growing calls for his resignation from both opposition and ruling party MPs.