Can corporate events be sexy? This IPO-bound company thinks so.

Corporate events don’t exactly conjure up feelings of joy — dry pastries, boring presentations, and pressure to look interested while lap-scrolling on your phone.

But in recent years, as businesses came out of the pandemic eager to push in-person gatherings, company expos have morphed into elaborate affairs with complex pyrotechnics and high-end catering.

Behind many of them is a Blackstone-owned company called Encore, which has through M&A and organic growth quietly taken over a huge swath of the corporate events market in recent years. Six years after Blackstone merged it into another portfolio company, it’s getting ready to go public.

There’s a straight line between Encore’s fortunes and the strength of the economy; marketing budgets are the first things to be cut when profits get squeezed, and Dreamforce-style balloon displays and high-end musical acts (like hiring Nelly) can age badly — or end up as anecdotes in press stories when companies struggle.

CEO Ben Erwin told Semafor that other than a few minor speedbumps earlier in the year, around Liberation Day, that demand from customers remains unflappable. This was Encore’s biggest year ever, beating out 2019, Erwin said. Its results are a sort of proxy for the economy, and suggest that bad vibes are clouding strong underlying performance and business confidence.

“You’ve seen this explosion in medium to large events — these 100- or 1,000- person events — such that the market has never been larger,” he said in an interview.

Erwin acknowledged the company is getting ready for a public offering.

“We have a wonderful owner in Blackstone,” Erwin said. “But there’s advantages to being a public company: our team members being able to more directly share in the success of our business, and having a public company currency certainly helps when you’re thinking about acquisitions.”

Erwin declined to share specific valuation with Semafor, but Encore has a enterprise value of more than $5 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

