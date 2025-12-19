Australia, US launch divergent efforts after mass shootings

Australia and the US responded in contrasting ways to recent high-profile shootings.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged the largest gun buyback in almost 30 years after father-and-son gunmen killed 15 people at a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach, Sydney. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump suspended the immigrant program that the suspect in a shooting at Brown University used to gain US residency. The Portuguese national, also suspected of killing an MIT professor, was found dead Thursday.

The countries’ responses are not atypical: Trump also imposed new migration rules after an Afghan national shot two National Guard troopers in November, while a 1996 mass shooting in Australia led to a rapid tightening of gun laws.