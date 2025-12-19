Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Australia, US launch divergent efforts after mass shootings

Dec 19, 2025, 8:34am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Two rifles lying on the ground.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Australia and the US responded in contrasting ways to recent high-profile shootings.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged the largest gun buyback in almost 30 years after father-and-son gunmen killed 15 people at a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach, Sydney. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump suspended the immigrant program that the suspect in a shooting at Brown University used to gain US residency. The Portuguese national, also suspected of killing an MIT professor, was found dead Thursday.

The countries’ responses are not atypical: Trump also imposed new migration rules after an Afghan national shot two National Guard troopers in November, while a 1996 mass shooting in Australia led to a rapid tightening of gun laws.

Tom Chivers
AD