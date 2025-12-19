Is Alex Karp for real?

Karp wasn’t always so open to talking and there were things about his life he felt were rather kept under lock and key. For years, he concealed that he was dyslexic, for instance, fearing it would hurt his chances of success.

He was already an outsider in Silicon Valley, he says, having grown up in a far-left household to a Jewish father and Black mother and having studied philosophy in Germany instead of getting an MBA from Stanford. “And, by the way, I also kind of have a mental issue or something. I assumed no one would hire me.”

AD

For many years, Palantir’s public profile was bigger than Karp’s. As that has changed, he has been the subject of rising criticism from his former Democratic allies for switching sides to support Trump while his company’s technology is used to help Israel, law enforcement agencies, and ICE.

His high profile also makes him a divisive face of a new generation of tech companies aligned with state power, angering the far right, who worry Palantir is helping the government create a surveillance state.

One central allegation is that Karp, who once called himself a socialist, doesn’t actually believe the things he says, but is zigging and zagging to build a business dependent on government funding.

It’s been a long road since Karp co-founded Palantir in 2003. He said he hoped to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars, maybe $1 million, and essentially not work anymore. “I just wanted to move to Berlin and spend all day in bed,” he told me. “And then what happened was I just felt the stuff we’re doing at Palantir was earth-shatteringly important.”

“I have lots of faults, but ‘primarily money driven’ is not one of them,” he says.

After an arduous and bumpy takeoff, Palantir went public in 2020. Since then, Karp has sold about $3 billion worth of stock, according to Bloomberg. This year, the stock price has more than doubled thanks to the AI boom, boosting his net worth to more than $18 billion.

Palantir’s unlikely journey to financial success has been remarkable, but there are plenty of critics who think it has peaked, and Palantir’s roughly $4 billion in revenue this year represents hard-fought contracts in an increasingly competitive market.

While many tech CEOs have gotten closer to Trump during his second term, they’ve done so while playing it safe, trying to find the balance between appeasing the president and avoiding blowback from left-leaning employees or future administrations.

Karp has done the opposite, freely expressing opinions that have caused some employees to leave the company and invited retribution from the other side of the political aisle.

Karp’s unconventional views extend even to romantic relationships. As Steinberger wrote, he’s never been married and has two long-term relationships with women in different parts of the world.

When I asked him about this, Karp said it probably hasn’t helped Palantir that he sees many traditional relationships as phony and torturous, pointing to couples that stay married to keep up appearances in business.

“I used to look at them like, I don’t know how people pull that off. They don’t like each other, but they pretend to at the cocktail party. I don’t know how they do it,” he said. “You would think in America, where you can really pick your lifestyle, [one] could just pick the ‘I want to be happy’ lifestyle. But most people, for whatever reason, can’t,” he says. “I have many foibles, but I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m just doing something that, at the end of the day, probably doesn’t get you an extra client. Maybe you lose a client.”

Karp is often compared to other technology CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. But when it comes to authenticity, there is one striking difference. While Zuckerberg employs an army of public-relations executives to hone a carefully crafted image and Musk obsesses over what people say about him publicly, Karp is blasé about it.

For instance, Saturday Night Live recently panned Palantir in a sketch in which the company’s software accidentally targets a runaway mechanical bull, mistaking it for a drug-smuggling boat. Karp had never seen it and seemed mildly amused, rather than irked by it.

And when I asked him about the biography, published in February after six years of interviews, he said he still hasn’t read it.