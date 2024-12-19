What Syria’s new leaders could learn from the Arab Spring

Previous Arab efforts to overthrow dictators hold crucial lessons for Syrians who have now done the same, analysts and activists said.

Among Egypt’s issues was Islamist rulers’ inattentiveness to the country’s economic travails, while Tunisians appear to have largely welcomed a return to autocracy following years of declining living standards, the Financial Times noted: One Tunisian political scientist told the outlet that “democratic freedoms cannot survive without the basics of a dignified life.”

Lawyers and investigators, meanwhile, are using the experience of tracking the ill-gotten gains of Iraq’s and Libya’s rulers to hunt for assets Bashar al-Assad is reported to have stashed overseas, The Wall Street Journal reported. Still, the FT noted, for Syria, “the challenges will be different.”