US bond yields surge to decade high after Fed rate cut

Rates were low then and are high now, but the signal was the same: Investors shouldn’t expect easy money anytime soon.

Fed Chair Jay Powell was just a new member of the central bank’s board back in 2013 and a decisive voice in favor of the move. “We’ve got to jump,” he told his colleagues, according to transcripts later published by the Fed. “There is no risk-free path.”

The same is true now as the economy continues to run hot, as seen in this week’s retail sales data, and Donald Trump (who picked Powell as Fed chair in 2018) is floating immigration and tariff policies that analysts say would fuel inflation.