Ten Good Texts: What Washington’s power players wrote to us in 2024

Morgan Chalfant
Morgan Chalfant
Dec 23, 2024, 5:25am EST
politics
Al Lucca/Semafor
the texts

Every day, Semafor Principals features an exchange between one of our reporters and a notable figure in Washington. We round up 10 of our best from 2024 here.

January 2: The outgoing Democratic senator on his New Year’s hopes.

Joseph Zeballos-Roig: Sen. Tester, do you have a fun New Year’s resolution? Jon Tester, US Senator (D-MT): Getting the rest of the Montana delegation to get along.

February 2: The former New York City mayor on dropping a groundhog a decade ago.

Kadia Goba: It’s been 10 years since that groundhog incident. What’s one thing everyone gets wrong when they talk about that fateful day? Bill de Blasio, former New York City mayor: Any event at 7 in the morning featuring an agitated live animal doesn’t end well …

April 10: The US ambassador to Japan on restaurant recommendations for the Japanese prime minister visiting Washington for the state dinner.

Morgan Chalfant: Where should Prime Minister Kishida go for a Japanese meal fix in DC? Rahm Emanuel, US Ambassador to Japan: It’s hard to beat Tokyo for a Japanese meal or, frankly, any type of food. But since the prime minister’s favorite dish is okonomiyaki — famous in his hometown of Hiroshima — I would ask the White House chefs to get his wife’s recipe for a surprise addition to the state dinner.

May 21: The Republican whip on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff run last season.

Kadia Goba: Is this Wolves run good enough to get you to turn off the Stanley Cup playoffs? Tom Emmer, House Majority Whip: No — I will always be a fan of the Stanley Cup playoffs and I’m watching … but Jacquie and I are both BIG Wolves fans and we’re pulling for them to win it all! BTW — Jacquie has her favorite TWolves player’s jersey — Anthony Edwards — which I got her for Christmas 2 years ago.

May 23: The former House speaker on her concert experiences.

Kadia Goba: Saw your selfie with Andy Cohen at the Dead show. Two words to describe The Sphere? Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: The Sphere: alive with the Dead! I’ve now seen U2 and Grateful Dead at the Sphere —and both shows were absolutely spectacular.

August 12: A menswear expert on Tim Walz’s style.

Kadia Goba: Do you see the DC crowd incorporating Gov. Tim Walz’s woodsmen-wear esthetic into their workwear? Fashion writer Derek Guy: For the DC crowd, the term workwear is more likely going to involve things like white button-down collar shirts and chinos, rather than plaid flannels and double-knee Carhartts. My guess is that even Walz dresses more professionally when he goes into the office. It would be hard to wear something like a camo cap with a Brooks Brothers suit, but you could do a plaid flannel or chambray shirt underneath a sport coat. Since fall is around the corner, you can also do a snap-button denim Western shirt with a tweed sport coat and chinos. Not exactly Walz’s workwear aesthetic—which involves LL Bean barn coats and Red Wing work boots—but a doable mix of country in the city, and appropriate for most offices.

October 3: The DC representative on Love Is Blind in the District.

Joseph Zeballos-Roig: Are you a fan of Love is Blind now that it’s set in DC? Eleanor Holmes Norton, DC congresswoman: Yes! Dating in DC brings specific challenges which may not be as prominent in other parts of the country. For example, I’ve noticed widespread confusion about whether people residing in Virginia can say they “live in DC.” They can’t. Kidding aside, I look forward to watching young people from the DC area find love – and hope to see a couple discuss #DCStatehood on their way to the altar.

November 6: The House speaker on his Election Night menu.

Kadia Goba: What was on the menu at your watch party? House Speaker Mike Johnson: All the very best that Louisiana has to offer: Louisiana fried catfish w/ homemade tartar, mini meat pies, jambalaya, and peanut butter silk pie.

November 19: The incoming Senate GOP leader on his office decor.

Burgess Everett: Are you allowed to bring your mounted Bison head to the leader’s office? John Thune, incoming Senate GOP leader: I helped carry Murdo into the Capitol myself shortly after I became whip. Murdo is my hometown in South Dakota, and the bison assumed the name after a lengthy/competitive social media campaign — “Newman” was a close second. It’s a lot lighter than it looks. While we haven’t been measuring the drapes, I have been keeping an eye on wall space to find Murdo’s new home. There’s strong bipartisan support to keep him in the Capitol.

November 21: The Georgia representative on living in his Capitol Hill office when Congress is in Washington.

Morgan Chalfant: What’s the weirdest thing about spending the night in your office when Congress is in session? Buddy Carter, US Representative (R-GA): Without question, the mice. There is nothing more humbling than waking up to a critter on your cot at 2 in the morning. Sometimes, I think they’ve made Rayburn their home base! If anyone has any good tales on eliminating mice, I’m all ears (puns intended).

Sign up for Principals to see who we text with next year.

