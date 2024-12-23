Ten Good Texts: What Washington’s power players wrote to us in 2024

Every day, Semafor Principals features an exchange between one of our reporters and a notable figure in Washington. We round up 10 of our best from 2024 here.

January 2: The outgoing Democratic senator on his New Year’s hopes.

February 2: The former New York City mayor on dropping a groundhog a decade ago.

April 10: The US ambassador to Japan on restaurant recommendations for the Japanese prime minister visiting Washington for the state dinner.

May 21: The Republican whip on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff run last season.

May 23: The former House speaker on her concert experiences.

August 12: A menswear expert on Tim Walz’s style.

October 3: The DC representative on Love Is Blind in the District.

November 6: The House speaker on his Election Night menu.

November 19: The incoming Senate GOP leader on his office decor.

November 21: The Georgia representative on living in his Capitol Hill office when Congress is in Washington.

