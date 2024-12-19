JD Vance, Trump’s Capitol Hill ‘diplomat’

Congressional Republicans are already used to turning on their social media alerts for Donald Trump. They’ll need to do the same for JD Vance.

When Trump and Vance issued a lengthy statement on Wednesday evening that doomed the party’s short-term government spending deal, it notably did not appear first on Trump’s Truth Social account or come from his official transition team. The Trump-Vance broadside was first posted by Vance on his X account.

The vice president-elect spent the next few hours tending to Capitol Hill, meeting privately with House Speaker Mike Johnson to discuss his and Trump’s problems with the package. Vance was back on the Hill on Thursday, trying to sort out the mess his party had made of a government shutdown deadline that hits Saturday at midnight; he met with Johnson again and then briefed his Senate GOP colleagues on the state of play.

“He told us all the problems that they’re having reaching an agreement,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Vance’s central role in the implosion and rebuilding of the GOP spending plan is particularly striking given that he’s the youngest Republican senator in Congress and still technically one of the most junior lawmakers in the Capitol. But the 40-year-old’s quick ascension goes beyond his status as Trump’s political heir apparent — this week is a signal that he may become the president-elect’s leading emissary on Capitol Hill, too.

“He’s going to be involved in a lot of decisions that the president makes,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito told Semafor. “It won’t be just ones that are interacting in between the Hill and the White House.”

Trump’s last vice president, Mike Pence, served as Trump’s go-to man in Congress and dined frequently with GOP senators. There’s an expectation among senators that Vance will assume a similar role, but the two men bring far different personas to the job.

Vance is a social media-savvy millennial with a populist bent that often barely resembles Pence’s old-school conservatism. He’s far more aligned ideologically with Trump, and he was doing battle online long before the similarly hyper-connected president-elect added him to the ticket.

In fact, most congressional Republicans found out about Trump’s opposition to the original GOP spending deal by reading Vance’s post.

“I did indeed,” said Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., who was not in Congress during Trump’s first term. “From afar, it looked like this was the norm. And here we go.”