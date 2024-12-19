Gisèle Pelicot’s ex-husband jailed for 20 years in mass rape trial that horrified the world

A French court jailed Dominique Pelicot for the maximum-allowed 20 years for drugging his ex-wife Gisèle and recruiting strangers to rape her over nearly a decade in a case that has horrified the world.

Fifty other men were also found guilty of sexual crimes and handed jail sentences of between three and 15 years in jail, though analysts noted these were mostly shorter than those asked for by prosecutors.

Outside the courtroom, Gisèle Pelicot told journalists that she is thinking of her children as well as other victims and their families, as their stories are “often in the shadows,” the BBC reported. Pelicot added that she “never regretted” opening the trial and waiving her anonymity so that “society could see what was happening.”