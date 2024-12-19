Events Newsletters
Gisèle Pelicot’s ex-husband jailed for 20 years in mass rape trial that horrified the world

Paige Bruton and Tom Chivers
Updated Dec 19, 2024, 8:40am EST
Europe
Gisele Pelicot leaves the courthouse surrounded by French police after the verdict in the mass rape trial for her ex-husband Dominique Pelicot and 50 co-accused.
Gisèle Pelicot leaving the courthouse after the verdict. Manon Cruz/Reuters.
A French court jailed Dominique Pelicot for the maximum-allowed 20 years for drugging his ex-wife Gisèle and recruiting strangers to rape her over nearly a decade in a case that has horrified the world.

Fifty other men were also found guilty of sexual crimes and handed jail sentences of between three and 15 years in jail, though analysts noted these were mostly shorter than those asked for by prosecutors.

Outside the courtroom, Gisèle Pelicot told journalists that she is thinking of her children as well as other victims and their families, as their stories are “often in the shadows,” the BBC reported. Pelicot added that she “never regretted” opening the trial and waiving her anonymity so that “society could see what was happening.”

Know More

The View From Germany

The View From Spain

Notable

Know More

Gisèle Pelicot has become a feminist hero in France and beyond after she waived her right to anonymity, “refusing to be ashamed [and] standing up to her aggressors in court,” AFP reported.

The case has signaled that “shame has changed sides” in France, Le Monde wrote, as Gisèle Pelicot famously said it should.

Supporters could be found waving placards outside the courtroom as the sentence was announced.

The View From Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed Gisèle Pelicot’s bravery for demanding a public and open trial, writing in a statement on X:

“The shame must change sides. Thank you, Gisele Pelicot! You courageously went from anonymity into the public eye and fought for justice. You gave women around the world a strong voice. The shame always lies with the perpetrator.”

The View From Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez echoed a similar sentiment as Scholz, posting on X:

“So much dignity. Thank you, Gisèle Pelicot. Let shame change sides.”

Notable

