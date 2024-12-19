Georgia court disqualifies DA Fani Willis from Trump’s state prosecution

A Georgia appeals court disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting US President-elect Donald Trump’s state election interference case.

The court did not dismiss the indictment, which means another prosecutor will likely be appointed who may or may not decide to continue the prosecution — most political pundits agree that the latter scenario, where the case is dismissed, to be almost entirely certain. Willis could also move to appeal the ruling, which would further delay any trial.

The decision marks another legal victory for Trump since he won the Nov. 5 presidential election: Both federal prosecutions against him have been dropped, and he just won a settlement in a defamation case against ABC.

“In granting President Trump an overwhelming mandate, the American People have demanded an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all the Witch Hunts against him. We look forward to uniting our country as President Trump Makes America Great Again,” a Trump spokesperson said.