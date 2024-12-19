DR Congo lodges criminal complaint against Apple

The News
DR Congo has filed a criminal complaint against Apple in France and Belgium over the tech giant’s alleged use of conflict minerals in its supply chain.
It accuses Apple of being complicit in crimes committed by armed groups controlling mines in eastern DRC, saying minerals pillaged from the region are laundered internationally and used in the manufacture of Apple devices.
Apple said it “strongly disputes” the allegations, adding it does not directly source minerals and audits its supply chain to ensure ethical sourcing, in addition to funding organizations enabling mineral traceability.
In a statement, it said its suppliers had been notified earlier this year that their refiners and smelters must suspend sourcing of tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold from DRC and neighboring Rwanda.