Debt limit looks like long shot in Congress funding bill

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance called for the debt ceiling to be addressed immediately as part of ongoing negotiations over a short-term government funding bill. The US is on track to hit the ceiling after it is reinstated early next year.

Trump and Vance admitted it’s “not great but we’d rather do it on Biden’s watch” — something both parties seem pretty skeptical about.

Democrats typically are more likely to support debt ceiling increases under presidents from their party than Republicans are, but without an imminent deadline, Democrats say they’d just be boosting GOP tax cut plans.

“Why would we help them pass the tax cut for billionaires and corporations?” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told Semafor. “The people I represent hate that idea.”

Republicans don’t think it’s likely, either. “If I’m [Senate Democratic leader Chuck] Schumer, just because somebody asked for something, if there wasn’t leverage or benefit to it, I don’t know why I would accept them,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.