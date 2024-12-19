Amazon strike caps year marked by US labor unions

Thousands of Amazon workers across the US have gone on strike, betting that disruptions to the busy holiday shopping period could force the e-commerce giant to negotiate.

Amazon has refused to recognize the Teamsters-backed union, and while it is the group’s biggest action against the tech giant yet, Amazon said the strike won’t affect its holiday operations because the workers represent such a small sliver of its workforce. Deliveries, though may be delayed in some cities.

The strike rounds off a high-profile year for US labor movements: Thousands of dockworkers and Boeing employees hit the picket lines this to negotiate for higher pay, while both presidential campaigns fought over union support.

Ultimately, wages for unionized private-sector workers rose 6% on average during 2024.