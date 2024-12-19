Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Amazon strike caps year marked by US labor unions

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Dec 19, 2024, 11:46am EST
businessNorth America
People hold signs and march during a strike by Teamsters union members.
Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Thousands of Amazon workers across the US have gone on strike, betting that disruptions to the busy holiday shopping period could force the e-commerce giant to negotiate.

Amazon has refused to recognize the Teamsters-backed union, and while it is the group’s biggest action against the tech giant yet, Amazon said the strike won’t affect its holiday operations because the workers represent such a small sliver of its workforce. Deliveries, though may be delayed in some cities.

The strike rounds off a high-profile year for US labor movements: Thousands of dockworkers and Boeing employees hit the picket lines this to negotiate for higher pay, while both presidential campaigns fought over union support.

AD

Ultimately, wages for unionized private-sector workers rose 6% on average during 2024.

AD
AD