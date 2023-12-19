Ailing luxury platform Farfetch bought by ‘Amazon of South Korea’

Struggling luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch – which transformed the digital landscape of luxury fashion before almost collapsing into bankruptcy – has found a white knight in Coupang, an e-commerce giant dubbed the ‘Amazon of South Korea’.

Coupang will extend a $500-million lifeline to the London-based Farfetch, which connects shoppers to boutiques and also provides back-end technology to larger brands and retailers. The rescue deal gives Coupang a foothold into the luxury goods industry – and a route into the vast U.S. market.



