The rise of the anti-immigration center-left

Immigration has traditionally been a bugbear for the right. But parties on the opposite side of the political spectrum have become increasingly willing to crack down on migrants and refugees as the politics of immigration shifts in a range of Western countries.

In the U.S., Democrats are considering limiting the options migrants have to claim asylum, ramping up detention and deportation. In France, centrist President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for a landmark immigration bill that would harden the country’s borders. And down under, Australia’s center-left government has vowed to cut immigration levels in half.