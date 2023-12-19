UAE passport is the hot golden ticket for global power players

The hottest piece of paper for global power players right now isn’t an AI stock or a bond with a juicy yield. It’s an Emirati passport.

The UAE has been handing out travel credentials to select foreign billionaires, businessmen, and celebrities, hoping to spur investments and burnish the region’s financial and cultural credibility. The list, which spans business, sports, and arts, is a cross-section of a new global elite that tilts to the south and east, united by their ability to bring money, fame, or industry to the Gulf state, and the passports have gone mostly to friends of its ruling family, the al-Nahyans.

Hedge fund boss Ray Dalio has one. So do star deejay David Guetta; Rajeev Misra, the former boss of SoftBank’s Vision Fund; Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov; and Syed Basar Shueb, the Pakistani chief executive of industrial colossus IHC, according to people familiar with the arrangements. (U.S. prosecutors said Changpeng Zhao, the indicted founder of crypto trading firm Binance, holds one, too.)

The passports don’t confer citizenship or certain benefits enjoyed by locals, like gold-plated healthcare and a government stipend — not that these recipients need them. Instead, they act as a backstage pass of sorts to the emirate’s economic modernization, a ticket to the club of well-connected men who are steering its vast oil wealth into global sports, media, and finance deals.

Representatives for the UAE Embassy in the U.S., Dalio, Guetta, Misra, and others mentioned in the story didn’t respond to requests for comment.