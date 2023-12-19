Nicaragua expels the Red Cross

Nicaragua expelled the International Committee of the Red Cross, the latest move in a widening crackdown on dissent. The expulsion means there is no independent group with access to the growing number of political prisoners, who say they face regular human rights abuses.

President Daniel Ortega’s government has violently quashed any form of resistance — including sentencing a Catholic bishop to 26 years in prison and threatening the winner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant — since protests in 2018 endangered his regime.