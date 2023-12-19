Over 120 killed in northwest China earthquake

Chinese state media reported that residents fled their homes into frigid temperatures, as China grapples with a cold snap.

Widespread damage was recorded across the remote, mountainous region, with clay-built homes reduced to rubble.

Gansu province is among China’s poorest: The local government did not have enough emergency items, including food, clothing, and comforters available, The New York Times reported, and will need to rely on donations from the provincial government.