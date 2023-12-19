rotating globe
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Dec 19, 2023, 6:44am EST
East Asia

Over 120 killed in northwest China earthquake

Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations at Kangdiao village following the earthquake in Jishishan county, Gansu province, China December 19, 2023.
China Daily via REUTERS
Title icon

The News

At least 126 people were killed and hundreds more injured after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Gansu province in northwestern China.

Title icon

Know More

Chinese state media reported that residents fled their homes into frigid temperatures, as China grapples with a cold snap.

Widespread damage was recorded across the remote, mountainous region, with clay-built homes reduced to rubble.

Gansu province is among China’s poorest: The local government did not have enough emergency items, including food, clothing, and comforters available, The New York Times reported, and will need to rely on donations from the provincial government.

