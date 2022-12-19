Only 8.8% of Tunisians voted in recent elections. Here’s why

Tunisia's “Salvation Front” opposition coalition called for President Kais Saied to step down after a record-low voter turnout of just 8.8% in the general election on Saturday.

Twelve of Tunisia’s opposition parties had boycotted the election, bringing down voter numbers in a country with a nine-million-strong electorate.

“What happened today is an earthquake,” the Front leader Nejib Chebbi said Saturday, reported Reuters. “From this moment we consider Saied an illegitimate president and demand he resign after this fiasco.”

The final results have yet to be reported.

Critics have accused Saied of undoing the democratic progress that followed the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, when Tunisians overthrew the dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. An election that year saw 92% voter turnout.